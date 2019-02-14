GoI punishing Kargil to pursue divisive politics: Farooq

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 13:
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Tuesday lashed out at Government of India and the Governor’s administration for denying people of Kargil their rightful share in the newly-constituted Ladakh division.
In a statement issued here, Farooq said the people of Kargil were being punished only to pursue the agenda of divisive politics.
“All along it was decided that the division headquarter will be positioned on a rotational basis between Leh and Kargil and all the departments to be divided equally between the two districts. But the incumbent government issuing an SRO in favour of only one district has severely dented the genuine aspirations of people in Kargil and adjoining areas,” he said.
Asserting that the move was aimed keeping in mind the forthcoming parliamentary polls and Legislative Assembly polls in the State, he said, “BJP in desperation is misusing the Governor’s administration that without taking cognizance of the aspirations of the people in Kargil is acting like a pawn. However, this move is bound to backfire on them and will certainly not help them in achieving the desired goals but will inevitably create animosity between the communities.”
Demanding revocation of the SRO 110 immediately, Farooq said, “The way people of Kargil have come out in freezing temperatures and protested against the decision should serve as an eye-opener for those who have whimsically decided on keeping the division headquarters at Leh only.”
Supporting the demand of having a rotational division headquarters between Leh and Kargil, he said, “It’s imperative for the Governor’s administration to concede to the rightful demands of Kargil and adjoining areas. I am therefore hopeful that the Governor will issue a fresh SRO in this regard that will satisfy the genuine demands of the entire region.”
Taking a dig at the recent constitution of committee of secretaries by the government mandated to look into the demands of the people of Kargil, he said, “When the decision to grant division status to Ladakh was taken, no prior discussions, deliberations were held with people of the region. Number of deputations had already conveyed their desire to have headquarters on rotational basis between Leh and Kargil. Unfortunately, such demands were not considered for reasons know to the Governor’s administration. This shows how biased and politically motivated the administration is.”
Earlier NC Vice President Omar Abdullah had also supported the demand of keeping rotational headquarters between Leh and Kargil and said that the formation of a committee to look into the issue was just a measure to gain time.
He said any delay in granting the rightful share to Kargil would have far reaching adverse impact on the hearts and minds of the people of Kargil who had always been a peace-loving community.