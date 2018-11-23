GoI proactive in supporting farm sector

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 23:
Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday said that the Union Government is proactive in supporting farm sector.
According to an official, Malik said this as he inaugurated a week long ‘Jhiri Mela’ which is an annual event organized every year, at village Jhiri in Jammu district.
Governor welcomed the devotees who have thronged the shrine of Baba Jitto and his daughter Bua Kodi to pay their obeisance. Paying rich tributes to Baba Jitto Governor observed that supreme sacrifice made by Baba Jitto is exemplary for each of us to emulate in our fight against injustice.
“Farmers form majority of our population and Prime Minister Modi has launched various initiatives to double farmer’s income by 2020.”
Governor announced construction of a Sarai at village Jhiri for the devotees of the Baba Jitto.
The official said a cultural programme comprising folk songs and a Dogri dance was presented by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages on the occasion.
Khurshid Ahmed Ganai and B.B. Vyas, Advisors to Governor; Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament; BVR Subrahamanyam, Chief Secretary; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; S.D. Singh, IGP Jammu, Ramesh Kumar Deputy Commissioner Jammu; former MLAs Bali Bhagat, Ajay Sadhotra, and Sukhnanadan Choudhary were present on the occasion, the official added.