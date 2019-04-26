About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 26, 2019

GoI on character assassination spree of separatist leaders: Geelani

 Terming the prevailing volatile situation in Jammu and Kashmir as an utter failure and defeat of the government to eradicate the sentiments of the people of Kashmir, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani said that the government of India have allegedly started “character assignation campaign against the pro-freedom leadership of Jammu and Kashmir through its agencies like NIA and ED.”
Strongly condemning the issuance of series of notices against the joint resistance leadership including Mohammad Yasin Malik, Dr Umar Farooq, Shabir Ahmad Shah’s daughter Seema Shabir, Geelani’s sons Dr Naeem Geelani, Dr Naseem Geelani, and grandson Anees-ul-Islam in addition to the already incarcerated leaders and businessmen in Tihar jail.
Hurriyat chairman said that it is irony of the fate that political leadership especially the politico-religious extremists are “hell-bent to use every barbaric, inhuman and immoral tactics against the pro-freedom leadership by putting them behind bars on fabricated cases is nothing but to pressurize them to subjugation which is never going to happen.”
He said that Shabir Ahmad Shah and Altaf Ahmad Shah have spent most of their life in jails and today also they are lodged in the Tihar jail for the last 2 years. They are in their custody to answer any question and issuing notices to their children is not only undemocratic, immoral but shameful as well.
Hurriyat chairman while condemning the “human rights violations” meted out to the prisoners in various jails in and outside the state, appealed the UN Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Red Cross to pay early visit to the jails and take stock of the situation regarding the detenues of Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Geelani paid tributes to slain youth killed in Bijbehara gunfight.

 

