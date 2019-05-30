GoI muzzles genuine voices in Kashmir, suffers from power arrogance: Geelani

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Paying rich tributes to slain militants of Kulgam and Kukarnag encounters, chairman, Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday said Kashmir was duty bound to safeguard “sacrifices” rendered by youth with utmost commitment and dedication.

In a statement issued here, Geelani alleged “India is suffering from arrogance of power and has tried its best to muzzle our voice.” “But it has utterly failed to do so, and its military might or brutality can never deter us from achieving our much cherished goal of right to self-determination.”

He alleged that situation in the valley was worsening with each passing day and that “authorities rely on their military might to suppress people’s aspirations and muzzle their legitimate demand for right to self-determination.”

Hurriyat chairman said that “India is stubborn and not accepting this globally accepted political dispute and adoption of any military solution can bring in its wake widespread death and destruction in the whole sub-continent and make vulnerable peace and harmony of the whole region as well.”