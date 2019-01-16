GoI must talk to separatists, militant leadership: PDP chief

‘Local militants are sons of soil’
Shafat MirAnantnag, Jan 15:
Former Chief Minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti and another former chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah today visited volatile south Kashmir and addressed the party workers.
Mehbooba addressed the party workers at Dak Bunglow Khanabal in Anantnag district today.
“My stand has been clear since I came into politics in 1996. I have been saying this since beginning that a local militant is the son of soil and we should try to save the lives of our youth, who are our assets,” the PDP chief told reporters after addressing the party workers.
She said she believes that not only with Hurriyat but the Government of India (GoI) should hold talks with the militant leadership also, not now but in future as it is too early for such move.
“There is also a need for hold dialogue with Pakistan, pro-freedom groups and militant leadership, who are possessing guns as it is up to them to stop the militancy,” Mehbooba said.
She said PDP had only come into existence for resolution of the Kashmir issue.
“Mufti sahib did not form the party with an intention to become the CM of state but to find a way out from the ongoing bloodshed in the Valley. Mufti sahib after coming into power in 2002 repealed laws like POTA, disbanded Task force and brought an end to Ikhwan raj, which were all creations of National conference since 1996,” Mehbooba said.
She claimed that PDP is a movement, which did not come into existence for power but for settlement of Kashmir issue.
“People must be upset with our decision of aligning with BJP, but they do not hate us. With time we will again win the trust of public,” she said.
Earlier, while addressing party workers, Mehbooba said J&K as part of the republic secured its unique position and same cannot in any way be contested in any court of law.
“Article 35-A, which grants special privileges to residents of the State, is a matter of life and death for us. None has the authority to challenge the very identity of people of the state in any court across the world. It is high time that the GoI should pass a direction, declaring Article 35-A off limits. This sword cannot dangle over our heads all the time,” she said.
The PDP chief cautioned New Delhi that that any tinkering with the special status of J&K could turn the already strife-torn state into a veritable inferno and bring more violence, chaos, and destruction.