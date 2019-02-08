GoI must shun rigidity to address Kashmir Issue: Hurriyat (M)

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) on Thursday paid tributes to slain militant, Irfan Ahmed Sheikh—who was killed in a gunfight at Chakoora village of south Kashmir’s district Pulwama.
In a statement issued here, Hurriyat (M) spokesperson also paid tributes to 13-year-old Junaid Bilal of Pulwama who died after receiving serious injuries in an accidental grenade blast and was battling for life at SKIMS Soura. He said that “because of the Kashmir-dispute, Kashmiris were shouldering the coffins of their loved ones every day,” he said. “The funerals of young boys have become a routine affair in Kashmir and since past 70 years particularly last three decades more than one lakh people fell to the Kashmir dispute. It said it is because of New Delhi's stubborn approach that Kashmir continues to witness bloodshed.”
The Hurriyat asked GoI to shun its “rigid approach and take concrete steps to resolve the vexed issue of Kashmir for the everlasting peace in the region.” He also urged world community to use their good offices for the long-lasting resolution of Kashmir issue so that the bloodbath and miseries inflicted in Kashmir would end.