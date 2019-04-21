About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

GoI must ensure safety, wellbeing of JKLF chief: JRL

 Expressing concern over deteriorating health of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Saturday said that entire Kashmiri was worried over the condition of Malik and that it was the responsibility of Government of India to ensure his treatment, wellbeing and safety.
In a statement issued here, the JRL said that Malik was first booked under draconian PSA and then shifted to Kotbalwal and then suddenly he was shifted to Delhi and handed over to NIA for questioning.
The leadership said that the way none of the family members of Malik were allowed to meet him has raised apprehensions as well as concerns about the condition of Malik as there was no source of information to get to know about the actual position of the JKLF chairman. The Leadership said that Malik was the leader of masses and subjecting him to harassment and inhuman treatment is unfortunate and amounts to a brazen violation of human rights.
“Selectively targeting Kashmiri leaders, their families, religious organisations, trader representatives, youth and others for their political beliefs is sheer political vendetta and a deliberate attempt to push people to the wall which deserves all form of condemnation,” JRL statement said here.

 

