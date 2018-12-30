GoI must ensure conducive environment for upcoming polls: NC

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday claimed that the party has an “overriding commitment” to facilitate democratic process in the state—asserting that Government of Indian, governor’s administration are duty bound to make situation conducive for forthcoming elections.
Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustufa Kamal while welcoming the assurance of the home minister of India in the Parliament vis-à-vis conducting elections in the state said, “I hope it puts to rest the speculation that elections in the state will happen only after the general elections.”
Kamal said the approach of GoI and governor administration towards the advance of democracy has been faint and baffling. “I hope that the ECI takes note of the various factors that the people of state are fraught with at present and comes up with dates for conducting elections to state legislature,” he said adding that there is no other recourse to meet the developmental needs of people other than having a democratically elected government which will work for the socio-economic emancipation of people.
Dr. Kamal said that governor administration appallingly cut short the efforts of our party to ensure that JK legislative assembly lives up to its full term. “The other day many parliamentarians across the political divide raised the issue of dissolving the JK legislative assembly unexpectedly. I thank all the sane voices of country for voicing for us,” he said.
Kamal urged the GOI and the incumbent governor administration to conduct elections which he said is the only way to ensure an all round development of the people of the state. “It is only National Conference that can put the state back on the track of development and prosperity,” he said.