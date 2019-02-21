GoI miserably failed to restore calm: Congress

Accuses BJP of gaining political mileage out of Pulwama attack
Srinagar:
Describing the current situation in Jammu and elsewhere in the India in the wake of recent Pulwama episode as “disturbing—the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has expressed grave concern over the intimidation of students and other citizens from the valley putting up in different States.
In a statement issued here, he also said “BJP is brazenly trying to gain electoral mileage out of the unfortunate Pulwama incident.”
Mir reiterated that government of India has miserably failed to restore sense of security among the people, urging that more effective measures need to be taken to ensure safety of people especially the students and businessmen living in other parts of the valley.
He said that the government of India has miserably failed to restore calm, rather the lack of interest in dispersing the crisis on its part has added problems to the already complex situation in Jammu and other parts of the Country, for which BJP first then government was directly responsible.
He lashed out at BJP for fishing in troubled waters, saying that it is the BJP RSS which is fanning the fire aiming to serve their dirty political ends, but at the sametime, G.A Mir felt confident that handful of troublemaking forces won’t be able to control the entire democratic system in the country, he warned of serious consequences in case they do not mend their ways.
He said the security of people should be of a paramount importance for the Centre and no one should have been allowed to intimidate the innocent people especially students who are studying in different parts of the country, emphasizing that stern action must be initiated against those vitiating peaceful atmospheres in the country to serve their vested interests.
Hundreds of students from the State have almost completed their studies and were preparing for final examination, but the intimidation is forcing them to leave their studies, which is a matter of grave concern, he added and urged upon both State & Centre Govt to take more effective measures to restore confidence among the students and businessmen from valley, besides the College authorities in different be directed to ensure every facility enabling them (students) to complete their studies.