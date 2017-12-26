GoI making serious efforts to promote e-governance: Dy CM

Launches ANI broadband services in JK
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Deputy chief minister, DrNirmal Singh, on Monday said that the government of India was making serious efforts to promote the e-governance across India.
According to an official spokesman , Singh said this after launching ANI Broadband services for JK under the Digital India programme.
MLC Vikram Randhawa, Vice-Chairperson of State Horticulture Development Board Abdul Salam Reshi, Vice Chairman SC, ST, BC Corporation Balbir Ram Rattan, senior political leader Mohammad SartajMadni besides large number of dignitaries were present on the occasion, the official said.
The service will provide high speed Internet networks in Jammu, Srinagar and Ladakh regions and would be made available free of cost in Katra city, he added.
Singh while congratulating ANI broadband services on their launch in the state, said that Digital India programme has been launched with a “vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy”.
He said that by improving digital connectivity and improving digital literacy in the country, we will be able to promote inclusive growth that covers electronic services, products, devices and job opportunities.
He said that the launch of this service by ANI will assist in achieving this goal.
Elaborating further, he said that “the Government of India has been under taking a series of initiatives to promote e-governance by developing various applications and portals that would go a long way in making the lives of the citizens better”.
It comprises of various initiatives under the single programme each targeted to prepare India for becoming a knowledge economy and for bringing good governance to citizens through synchronized and coordinated engagement of the Government and citizens, Singh added.
