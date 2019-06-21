GoI making efforts to ensure safe environment in JK: Kovind

June 21, 2019 | PTI

‘Our goal is to empower every person’



President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday said the Government of India (GoI) is making all efforts to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, Kovind said the government is also committed to take all necessary steps for the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

"My government is making efforts with complete dedication to provide a safe and peaceful environment for residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The recently concluded peaceful elections to local bodies and to Lok Sabha have bolstered our efforts," he said in his customary address after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President's rule and schedule for the assembly elections is expected to be announced after the Amarnath Yatra, which will come to an end in mid-August.

Kovind said empowering every person is the main goal for a 'New India' by 2022 on the back of a "stronger mandate" for continuing uninterrupted the journey of development started in 2014.

Asserting that the government was moving ahead to create a "strong, secure and inclusive" India, the president said national security was paramount for the government and touched upon surgical strikes and air strikes on Pakistan.

Kovind said empowering every person in the country is the main goal of the ruling dispensation which, he added, wants to build a 'New India' by 2022 in which there is no discrimination on the grounds of caste or religion.

"My government is giving residential, health facilities to poor as poverty can be removed only by empowering them," he said.

"The people of the country have given a very clear mandate in this election(2019 Lok Sabha polls). After assessing the performance of the government during its first tenure, people have given even stronger mandate for the second term. By doing so, they have given a mandate for continuing uninterrupted and at an accelerated pace the journey of development which started in 2014," he said.

The BJP won 303 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats at stake compared to 282 in the 2014 polls.

On parliamentary and assembly polls, Kovind said due to frequent polls in some part of the country or the other, the pace and continuity of development programmes have been impacted.

"Therefore, I urge all Members of Parliament to seriously ponder over this development oriented proposal of One Nation - Simultaneous Elections," he said.

His suggestion came a day after Modi held deliberations with chiefs of 21 political parties over the issue and announced setting up of a panel for time-bound suggestions.

Kovind flagged national security as a top most priority of the government, saying all possible steps will be taken to ensure this as it was done after the militant attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in February in which 40 CRPF men were killed.

"India has amply demonstrated both her intent and capabilities, first through surgical strikes and then through air strikes across the border after the Pulwama attack.

"In the future too, all possible steps will be taken to ensure our security," he added.

The President said 'New India' will be sensitive and also, economically prosperous but for this to happen,"nation's security is of utmost importance".

Referring to infiltration, he said this posed a major threat to internal security.

"This is leading to social imbalance in many parts of the country, as well as putting a huge pressure on limited livelihood opportunities," he said.

"My Government accords top most priority to national security. Therefore, effective steps are being taken to tackle terrorism and naxalism," he added.

Asserting that the world supports India's position on terrorism, he said UN's declaration of JeM chief Masood Azhar as "global terrorist" is a proof of this.