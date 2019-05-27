GoI lauds JK’s performance under AB-PMJAY

May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Government of India (GoI) Sunday appreciated the performance of Jammu Kashmir State under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary, J&K, B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Executive Officer National Health Authority, GoI, Indu Bhushan, lauded the efforts of the State administration in ensuring the benefits of the AB-PMJAY to the targeted beneficiaries at the grassroots level.

GoI has maintained that J&K has successfully reached out to the needy and issued e-cards covering 57 percent of families in the State in less than six months, which is highest by any state, as of now.

“There has been a remarkable growth of 150 percent in the last couple of months in terms of utilization of services in the State,” the letter reads.

It also mentions that in J&K more than 95 percent of the claims have been paid in time as per the defining timelines.

Authorities have wished that Jammu Kashmir would continue the momentum for this upward trajectory in terms of implementation of AB-PMJAY and become a model state.

Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik also congratulated the State administration for this ambitious achievement and hoped that the implementing agencies continue to maintain the tempo to achieve necessary goals in the health sector.