About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

GoI lauds JK’s performance under AB-PMJAY

 The Government of India (GoI) Sunday appreciated the performance of Jammu Kashmir State under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme.
In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary, J&K, B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Executive Officer National Health Authority, GoI, Indu Bhushan, lauded the efforts of the State administration in ensuring the benefits of the AB-PMJAY to the targeted beneficiaries at the grassroots level.
GoI has maintained that J&K has successfully reached out to the needy and issued e-cards covering 57 percent of families in the State in less than six months, which is highest by any state, as of now.
“There has been a remarkable growth of 150 percent in the last couple of months in terms of utilization of services in the State,” the letter reads.
It also mentions that in J&K more than 95 percent of the claims have been paid in time as per the defining timelines.
Authorities have wished that Jammu Kashmir would continue the momentum for this upward trajectory in terms of implementation of AB-PMJAY and become a model state.
Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik also congratulated the State administration for this ambitious achievement and hoped that the implementing agencies continue to maintain the tempo to achieve necessary goals in the health sector.

Latest News

Pak launches its first ever moon-sighting website

Pak launches its first ever moon-sighting website

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Nowshehra Srinagar

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Nowshehra Srinagar

May 26 | Agencies
Kashmir University postpones BEd exams scheduled on Monday

Kashmir University postpones BEd exams scheduled on Monday

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Dhaba owner arrested for supplying drugs in Ganderbal

Dhaba owner arrested for supplying drugs in Ganderbal

May 26 | Agencies
Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Rains, hail lash Srinagar, north Kashmir districts

Rains, hail lash Srinagar, north Kashmir districts

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
43% newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs have criminal record: ADR

43% newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs have criminal record: ADR

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in Rajouri

Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in Rajouri

May 26 | Agencies
Geelani condoles demise of Mohammad Yusuf Buch

Geelani condoles demise of Mohammad Yusuf Buch

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Iraq warns of

Iraq warns of 'danger of war' as Iranian FM visits

May 26 | Agencies
Missing Kathua boy traced in Samba

Missing Kathua boy traced in Samba

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Voting to elect new European Parliament underway in 21 countries

Voting to elect new European Parliament underway in 21 countries

May 26 | RK Web News
Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Peru

Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Peru

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Tension in Amethi after close confidant of Smriti shot dead

Tension in Amethi after close confidant of Smriti shot dead

May 26 | Agencies
Protest in Budgam village against arrests, alleged beating of youth; o ...

Protest in Budgam village against arrests, alleged beating of youth; o ...

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan ready for talks with new Indian Govt: Qureshi

Pakistan ready for talks with new Indian Govt: Qureshi

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Train service resumes in Kashmir after 2 days

Train service resumes in Kashmir after 2 days

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Only stranded vehicles to ply from Jammu to Srinagar

Only stranded vehicles to ply from Jammu to Srinagar

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Teenager injured as India-Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Teenager injured as India-Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

May 26 | Agencies
Normalcy returns in Kashmir

Normalcy returns in Kashmir

May 26 | PTI
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

GoI lauds JK’s performance under AB-PMJAY

              

 The Government of India (GoI) Sunday appreciated the performance of Jammu Kashmir State under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme.
In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary, J&K, B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Executive Officer National Health Authority, GoI, Indu Bhushan, lauded the efforts of the State administration in ensuring the benefits of the AB-PMJAY to the targeted beneficiaries at the grassroots level.
GoI has maintained that J&K has successfully reached out to the needy and issued e-cards covering 57 percent of families in the State in less than six months, which is highest by any state, as of now.
“There has been a remarkable growth of 150 percent in the last couple of months in terms of utilization of services in the State,” the letter reads.
It also mentions that in J&K more than 95 percent of the claims have been paid in time as per the defining timelines.
Authorities have wished that Jammu Kashmir would continue the momentum for this upward trajectory in terms of implementation of AB-PMJAY and become a model state.
Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik also congratulated the State administration for this ambitious achievement and hoped that the implementing agencies continue to maintain the tempo to achieve necessary goals in the health sector.

News From Rising Kashmir

;