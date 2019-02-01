GoI is proactive in supporting farm sector: Guv

Inaugurates ‘Kisan Mela’ at Jourian
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 31:
Governor, Satya Pal Malik, on Thursday claimed that Union government was proactive in supporting farm sector across India.
As per an official, Malik said this after he inaugurated ‘Kisan Mela’ organized at Jourian to commemorate sacrifices of those farmers who laid down their lives during the 1953 Praja Parishad movement.
Governor stressed the need for the farming community to become aware of their rights and strengthen themselves so as not to get exploited by the market forces which are causing farmers to suffer losses.
Governor observed that the Union Government is proactive in supporting farm sector. “Prime Minister Modi has launched various initiatives to double farmer’s income by 2020.”
He highlighted the importance of adoption of new technologies and techniques in increasing the production and productivity of agriculture and its allied sectors and urged the Farm Universities to play a proactive role in transferring knowledge to the farmer’s field.
Governor announced sanctioning of a Government Degree College for Jourian and assured appropriate consideration to various demands submitted by the Farmers.
Governor noted that his Administration is committed for empowerment of people at grass root level and conduct of long pending elections to the Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies was a step in this direction.
He observed that the Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Limited has been created with an authorization of raising loans worth Rs. 8000 crore to complete various development projects which were being held up due to non availability of Funds.
Dr. Nirmal Kumar Singh, Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly highlighted the problems of the farmers and of border area residents. He complimented Governor for conducting peaceful elections to the Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies.
Girdhari Lal Raina, Member Legislative Council and Daljit Singh Chib, former Vice-Chairman, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans, projected various issues of farmers and of local importance.
Dr. Krishan Lal, former MLA Chamb was present on the occasion.
Earlier Governor inspected various stalls put up by the Government Departments for educating Farmers about new government schemes and Farm related techniques and technologies, the official added.