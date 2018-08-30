GoI interlocutor meets Guv

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 29:
Government of India’s special representative for dialogue in J&K, Dineshwar Sharma called on Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Wednesday.
He extended his greetings to the Malik on his appointment as Governor of J&K.
Sharma apprised the Governor about his gathered opinion in course of meeting a varied cross section of society after his appointment as GoI’s interlocutor for dialogue on Kashmir.
The Governor and Sharma discussed a range of issues relating to the internal security situation, developmental scenario and initiatives required for protecting and promoting educational and career interests of youth.