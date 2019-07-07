GoI holds back proposal to give proxy voting rights to overseas Indians

July 07, 2019 | Agencies

The union government as per sources has withheld its plan to introduce a fresh bill in Parliament to extend the facility of 'proxy voting' to overseas Indians, pending "reconciliation" of varied views on the issue.



A similar bill had lapsed following the dissolution of the 16thLok Sabha last month. It was passed by the lower house but was pending in Rajya Sabha.



Sources in the government said the Law Ministry proposal came before the Union Cabinet on June 24 where it was decided that it be held back for "further study".



"The proposal will move forward after various views are reconciled," a senior functionary said.





