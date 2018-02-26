GoI has to talk to Pak to reduce LoC tension: Dineshwar

Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar:
With escalation of tension along the Line of Control (LoC) between Indian and Pakistani troops in Uri sector, Government of India’s (GoI) interlocutor, Dineshwar Sharma Sunday said New Delhi should talk to Pakistan to end the hostility along the border.
“The current hostility at the border is a serious problem. I am not going to speak to Pakistan. It is the government of the day which has to do the talking,” Sharma told Rising Kashmir.
Sharma said he has been visiting Kashmir to hold “peace talks” with the stakeholders. “I am talking to Kashmiris. The government has to talk to Pakistan,” he said.
About his fifth-round of visit to the state, Sharma said his the visit was “very much productive and I am pretty much satisfied.”
Asked about the heavy cross-border shelling between India and Pakistan, Sharma said, “I can’t speak to Pakistan.”
Sharma said that he would expect from the media in Kashmir to inform and report about the impact of his visits to Kashmir.
“You people should tell me about the impact of my visits to Kashmir. I have been meeting a large number of people/stakeholders every time I come,” he added.
Sharma said he didn’t find any difference in the ground situation and the conditions in South Kashmir was not different from Central Kashmir and North Kashmir. “The situation is similar everywhere. I didn’t find any difference. People have similar issues everywhere,” he said.
Sharma concluded his recent three-day visit to Kashmir on February 24. It was his fifth visit to the state since he was appointed by the GoI as its special representative to Kashmir to restart a “fresh dialogue process”.
During his recent visit, he toured in the areas of South Kashmir including the militancy hotbeds of Shopian and Kulgam.
