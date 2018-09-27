GoI hands over Gulmarg Ashok Hotel to JK Govt

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, Sep 26:
The Government of India (GoI) Wednesday decided to transfer the incomplete hotel project, Gulmarg Ashok to Jammu and Kashmir government as part of its disinvestment policy.
“In continuation of GoI’s disinvestment policy, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved transfer of incomplete project of Hotel Gulmarg Ashok, Gulmarg, to the J&K government and Hotel Patliputra Ashok, Patna to Bihar,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.
Explaining GoI’s disinvestment policy, the minister said, it had been decided to “lease and sub-lease” the India Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ITDC) hotels properties, units, Joint Ventures (JVs) jointly with the state governments and “where state governments were not agreeing to the proposal”, the properties may be returned to them at its officially valued price.
He went on to add that the policy had been formulated keeping in view that “running and managing hotels on professional lines is not the job of government or its entities”.
The cabinet approved transfer (disinvestment) of incomplete projects of Hotel Gulmarg Ashok, Gulmarg and Hotel Patliputra Ashok, Patna to the state governments of Jammu Kashmir and Bihar.