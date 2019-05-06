GoI gives incentives to 10 states for success in police reforms

May 06, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Government of India has released Rs 7.69 crore each as incentive to 10 states which have succeeded in implementing police reforms like filling up of vacancies, use of technology in tackling crime and welfare of police personnel.



A Home Ministry official also said Rs 76.9 crore has been given to states under the scheme of modernisation of police force in the last fiscal.



For the first time, incentive funds of Rs 7.69 crore each has been released to 10 states for implementation of police reforms.



The states which were found eligible for the incentive are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the official said.



Police reforms has been on the agenda of successive governments almost since Independence. However, progress in this area has been slow which led to giving incentives to the states which perform better.



The 10 states which were rewarded have shown tremendous progress in fulfilling vacant posts, use of emerging mobile and IT applications, GIS based computer-aided dispatch, online complaints system, electronic record keeping among others.