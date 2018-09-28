About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

GoI forms Lokpal Search Committee

Published at September 28, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Government of India has set up an eight-member Lokpal Search Committee under the Chairmanship of former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The committee members also include Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash, former SBI Chief Arundhati Bhattacharya and Justice Sukha Ram Singh Yadav

An official order issued by Ministry of Personnel said that the panel will recommend the names for the Chairperson and Members of the Lokpal to the Lokpal Selection Committee.

