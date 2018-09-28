GoI forms Lokpal Search Committee

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Government of India has set up an eight-member Lokpal Search Committee under the Chairmanship of former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The committee members also include Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash, former SBI Chief Arundhati Bhattacharya and Justice Sukha Ram Singh Yadav
An official order issued by Ministry of Personnel said that the panel will recommend the names for the Chairperson and Members of the Lokpal to the Lokpal Selection Committee.