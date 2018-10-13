GoI forces highly-educated youth into militancy: KEA

‘Kashmir grieved over scholar rebel’s loss’
Srinagar:
Kashmir Economic Alliance Chairperson (KEA) Muhammad Yaseen Khan on Friday said that Kashmir region was in a state of mourning and grief over huge of scholar turned militant, Manan Wani.
In a statement issued here said, Khan said; “We are losing our precious assets one by one with each passing day. Khan who also heads Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) said. “Almost every day we have to shoulder the coffins of our fourth generation which is making it almost painful for every human being.”
While questioning the conscience of people of India, Khan said, “No one in India is bothered over the reason that why highly educated youth in Kashmir are picking up the gun?” Rather than inquiring about the reason, GoI is feeling happy by showering bullet rounds on our youth, Khan said. “Our youth are making the greatest sacrifice of their life by giving preference to the gun rather than pen for the sacred people’s movement,” Khan said.
He appealed international community to impress upon Delhi to enter into a sustained and serious dialogue with people of Jammu and Kashmir to resolve the issue that is generating tragedies and consuming our fourth generation, the statement read.