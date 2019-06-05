GoI fooling people over Ram temple: Swami Swaroopanand

June 05, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A prominent Hindu seer Tuesday accused Government of India (GoI) of fooling people over the construction of temple on the site of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, saying it had decided to build it at a place other than where the deity was born.

"The GoI has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying it will return 67 acres of acquired land around the Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya to the original owners. It has, in fact, made up its mind about building a Ram temple in Ayodhya at a spot other than the one where the deity was actually born," Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati told reporters here.

"All its claims about making a grand temple in Ayodhya is just eyewash meant to fool the people," he said.

On Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's angry reactions to the chants of "Jai Shri Ram" in West Bengal, Swaroopanand said it should not be interpreted as her opposition to Ram.

"She is not opposing Ram, she is opposing the BJP. She is doing it purely out of political reasons," the Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya said.

On Jammu Kashmir, he said, "If Article 370 is abolished, peace will definitely return to the State. I am optimistic and whoever does this will get our total support. We have no grudge against anyone."

The Shankaracharya also alleged manipulation of EVMs as reason behind the BJP's landslide victory.

“A narrower victory would have been more convincing. This kind of sweep gives credence to doubts being raised about the EVMs. If people have lost their faith in the EVMs, why shouldn't they be replaced?" he said.

He also favoured Rahul Gandhi continuing as the Congress president.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to rise to the people's enormous expectations from him as he has returned with a much bigger mandate than the last time.

“Modi means one who will stop export of cow meat, end militancy, rein in price rise, abolish Article 370 and introduce a common civil code. If he fails to do all this, the name Modi will cease to mean anything," the Shankaracharya said.

He also said the growing popularity of the Sai Baba was part of a premeditated conspiracy to end the Hindu religion.

