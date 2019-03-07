GoI focusing on area-specific development in consonance people’s needs: Jitendra Singh

March 07, 2019 |

Minister of State in PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday said that the development initiatives of Government of India have been past-faced by undertaking area-specific development in consonance with the needs and demands of the people.



As per an official, he said this as he laid the foundation of 40-metre long double lane bridge at Hiranagar here in presence of Advisor to Governor K. K. Sharma.

The bridge being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs. 2.6 crore was a pending demand of the people of the area. The bridge upon completion would provide better connectivity to the tehsil headquarte Hiranagar with the district headquarter Kathua.

He said that the areas which were not connected to the mainland have been provided requisite connectivity by the schemes of the R&B sector so that they get connectivity which would ensure their ease of living besides uplifting their socio-economic profile.

The Advisor to Governor, on the occasion, enumerated the initiatives being taken by the Governor’s administration in pacing up the developmental initiatives in various sectors.

He said that the projects which were left halfway have been undertaken under the languishing projects by which adequate funding will also be provided to them.

Advisor Sharma also announced that all six municipal committees of the Kathua district would be provided with state-of-art solid waste management mechanism. He said that the municipal committees would be made more vibrant by involving them in various other Government initiatives as well.

MD JKPCC, M Raju , DC Kathua , Rohit Khajuria, Chief Engineer B.K. Khana, SEs, Exens, Chairman Municipal Committee Hiranagar Vijay Sharma and other senior officers were also present on the occasion, the official added.