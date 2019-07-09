GoI fails to release money under Nirbhaya fund to JK

July 09, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Notwithstanding its tall claims over women security and empowerment, the Government of India (GoI) has failed to release money under Nirbhaya Fund to Jammu and Kashmir.

The then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at Centre had announced the funds in 2013 after the gang rape and murder of a student in Delhi on December 16, 2012.

Named 'Nirbhaya Fund', the non-lapsable corpus fund was meant for the implementation of initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security for women in the country. However, unlike other states, Jammu and Kashmir has received the funds once since 2014. When received, the state has failed to implement them properly at a time when rape and other women related crimes on rise.

As per the government data, in 2016-17, Ministry of Women and Child Development under Nirbhaya Funds’ Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) has sanctioned Rs 7 crore to Jammu and Kashmir out of which only Rs 324.58 was utilized by the state.

But in the year 2017-2019, J&K has not been allotted any amount despite rape and other women related cases showing steep rises. According to the official data, in 2018, 359 rape cases were registered in J&K, out of which 273 were minor victims.

Similarly, under Central Victim Compensation Fund (CVCF) which is one of the component of Nirbhaya Funds, J&K received Rs 1 crore 70 lakhs in 2016-17 , out of which not a single penny has been utilized for the welfare of women.

The CVCF was released as one-time grant to States to support and supplement the Victim Compensation schemes in respective States but unfortunately, J&K state has failed to utilize that also.

Besides failing to utilize these funds, Jammu and Kashmir has also failed to establish one-stop centres for women in distress. The One-Stop Scheme was launched to provide women affected by violence with medical assistance, legal assistance, police support, case management and other support.

Under this scheme, J&K received, Rs 45 lakhs in 2015-16, Rs 95 lakhs in 2016-17, Rs 87 lakhs in 2017-18 and Rs 1 crore 50 lakhs in 2018-19, but much to the surprise of many, state has failed to utilize this money.

Director, Social Welfare, Rukhsana Gani said that the state received no such fund in the name of Nirbhaya Fund through social welfare. Principal Secretary to the Government, Home, Shaleen Kabra, wasn’t available for his comments.