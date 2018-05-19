GoI failed to curb Pak aggression on border: JKPCC

Jammu:
Former Minister and JKPCC general secretary Manjit Singh on Friday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged “failure to curb aggression of Pakistan on the International border”.
In a statement, expressing serious concern over “weak” union Government, Singh said that Modi was “unable to deal with the situation on border”.
“Every time, border residents have to flee their houses and live in Government buildings. The promises, the BJP had made during 2014 election campaign have not been fulfilled by them,” he said.
He further said that the foreign policy of Modi-Government has “fallen flat”. “It has become a routine that Pakistan target civilian areas besides targeting our security forces without provocation. The BSF and Army should be given free hands to deal with the situation,” he added.
“It was the failure of the Government who has compromised the national security and tied hands of the armed forces in Kashmir by announcing cease fire during Ramadan.”
He claimed that it was the “effect of the ceasefire announcement by GoI; Pakistan restored to unprovoked shelling and targeted civilian areas”.
“The firing has scared the border villagers. Four of them lost their lives and a BSF jawan was also martyred in the shelling. The Government should take a tough stand against Pak’s shelling and give them befitting response,” said Singh.
Singh said that the civilian deaths are more under Modi Government “than loss to human lives in previous wars with Pakistan especially”.
“Modi Government has paper tigers who roar on camera and fail in defending the Indian interests. They compromise their national interest for the sake of power and it has led to present situation on the border as well as in Kashmir,” he alleged.