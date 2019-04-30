GoI extends tenure of IG CRPF Kashmir by 6 months

April 30, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The tenure of CRPF's Inspector General (operations) in the Kashmir valley, Zulfiquar Hasan, has been extended by another six months till September, a government order said Monday.

Hasan is a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the West Bengal cadre.

An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Hasan's deputation tenure has been extended by six months beyond March 11 this year "in relaxation of IPS tenure policy in public interest".

The officer was given an extension of one year, beyond March 11, in 2018.

Hasan heads the important operations sector of the force that has armed CRPF troops deployed from Kupwara in north Kashmir to Jawahar tunnel in south and Pahalgam in east to Shopian in the west.

He was first appointed as IG (operations) Kashmir of CRPF in October, 2016.

Hasan has also headed the CRPF formation in Chhattisgarh anti-Naxal operations.