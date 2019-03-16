GoI employing agencies, armed forces against unarmed civilians: Geelani

March 16, 2019 |

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Friday expressed concern over increasing “highhandedness” of the Government of India—alleging that “it was employing its agencies and armed forces against unarmed civilians in Kashmir.”

In a statement issue here, Geelani alleged that the unabated arrests and detention of 14 civilians of Ratnipora Pulwama, slapping the PSA on Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Jamaat-e-Islami activists and intimidating separatists and their families through their agencies was highly condemnable. “These barbaric actions can’t, in anyway, deter the people from vehemently supporting the ongoing freedom movement, because the coercive measures, killings, detentions and suppressions will yield nothing, instead will lead to devastation,” he alleged. “The repressive actions against people have failed on all fronts to suppress the people’s sentiments with the movement for right to self-determination during the past 71 years especially since 1989 and in future as well.”