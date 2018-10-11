GoI earmarks Rs 2000 Cr for tourism projects in JK

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir is upgrading the tourism infrastructure across the state of Jammu and Kashmir under Rs 2000 crore Prime Ministers Development Programme (PMDP) projects.
Under the projects, the department will identify tourism potential at various destinations, which would be developed in a phased manner.
Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel said that this Rs 2000 crore project is a PMDP project and Rs 400 crore is already approved. He said the proposal has already gone to the government of India. "We have a round of presentations on 23 October," Rigzin said, adding very soon they will be getting the additional Rs 400 crore.
"Beyond that 100 crores are already with us for the construction of projects destroyed during the floods 2014," he added. He said we another Rs 100 crore has been approved by the government for the "Swadesh darshan".
Rigzin said out of Rs 2000 crore, Rs 400 crore have been approved and four circuits have been identified which were approved by the government before Governor's rule. "The circuits are identified as Himalayan circuit, Heritage, Adventure and Eco."
Rigzin said that a project called "Prasad" under which renovation of the Hazratbal Shrine will be taken up also stands approved. "We have the allocation of Rs 43 crore for the renovation of the shrine and the work is already on and 70% of work is complete."
He said the flood project, the Prasad and the renovation of Hazratbal Shrine is not the part of Rs 2000 crore project. Tourism spokesperson said the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India has earmarked Rs 2000 crore for these projects. “We are already executing some projects worth Rs 400 crore at various destinations of the State in phase 1,” he said. He added that the department is in the process of identifying tourism potential products for the balance amount. “We have huge tourism potential in the state in various products. We want to tap the tourism potential fully by creating necessary infrastructure at various destinations so that travellers can enjoy the holidays at these places without facing any problems,” he said.
In this regard, the department has directed chief executive officers of various development authorities and other line agencies to submit detailed project reports worth Rs 100 crore per theme and circuit before October 25, 2018.