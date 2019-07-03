About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

GoI denying political space: Geelani

 Condemning continuous detention of Hurriyat chief spokesman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar by police, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Tuesday criticized police action—alleging that “political space was being denied by creating a situation of uncertainty in the state.”
In a statement issued here, Geelani while taking a serious notice of prevailing repressive policy of India to push the people—especially the young generation to the wall, Hurriyat chairman alleged “India’s attitude to suppress the political will and freedom sentiments of the people of Kashmir by using its military might has attained new heights.” “The victims of political vengeance get repeatedly public safety acts slapped on them and prolonging their detention despite court orders of their release, is the worst form of vendetta, ordeal and lawlessness.”
He alleged that “denial of basic amenities to these prisoners in almost all jails in and outside the state has made their lives vulnerable and as worse as slaves.”
Condemning the illegal detention of political leaders and activists including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Aalam Bhat, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, Dr. Muhammad Shafi Shariyati, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Faktoo, Asiya Indrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Shahi-ul-Islam, Fraooq Ahmad Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Abdul Ahad Parra, Abdul Gani Bhat, Dr. Hameed Fayaaz, Sheikh Mohammad Ramzan, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, Abdullah Nasir, Gh. Qadir Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Tariq Ahmad, Muzfar Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Hussain, Pir Mohammad Ashraf, Mushtaq Ahmad Hura, Yasin Ahmad Hura, Samiullah, Asadullah Parray, Hakeem Showkat, Mehraj-ud-Nanda, Basharat Bazaz, Tariq Ahmad Pandith, Mohammad Hussain, Hilal Ahmad Beigh, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Advocate Zahid Ali, Istiyaq Ahmad Wani, Dr. Mohammad Saleem, Moulana Sarjan Barkati, Abdul Hai, Asif Sultan and Abdul Rashid Shigan among others, the sepratist leader said that “world bodies particularly those working for human and prisoners rights should take note of these gross violations and ensure safe and early release of these victims of political vandalism and judicial onslaught.”

Latest News

Police approaches CBI for issuance of Red Corner Notice against Shujaa ...

Police approaches CBI for issuance of Red Corner Notice against Shujaa ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Sand miners attack two forest officials in Bandipora

Sand miners attack two forest officials in Bandipora

Jul 02 | Agencies
3 killed as van rams into Army vehicle in Samba

3 killed as van rams into Army vehicle in Samba

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest five gamblers in Srinagar

Police arrest five gamblers in Srinagar

Jul 02 | Agencies
4 of 5 militants involved in Pulwama attack killed, 1 arrested: GoI

4 of 5 militants involved in Pulwama attack killed, 1 arrested: GoI

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Why do Karnah, Karen and Uri grab headlines only in war days: Er Rashe ...

Why do Karnah, Karen and Uri grab headlines only in war days: Er Rashe ...

Jul 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Yatra: civilian traffic movement on highway banned for 5 hours on 97 k ...

Yatra: civilian traffic movement on highway banned for 5 hours on 97 k ...

Jul 02 | Agencies
GoI looking into overpricing of bottled water, packaged food

GoI looking into overpricing of bottled water, packaged food

Jul 02 | Agencies
US Senate passes legislative provision to give India NATO ally-like st ...

US Senate passes legislative provision to give India NATO ally-like st ...

Jul 02 | RK Web News
Third batch of 4,823 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath yatra

Third batch of 4,823 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath yatra

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Cable car employee among five held for theft in Gulmarg: Police

Cable car employee among five held for theft in Gulmarg: Police

Jul 02 | Noor ul Haq
Amarnath yatri from UP dies due to cardiac arrest

Amarnath yatri from UP dies due to cardiac arrest

Jul 02 | RK Online Desk
Drug peddler held with over 6 kg Ganja in Jammu

Drug peddler held with over 6 kg Ganja in Jammu

Jul 02 | Rising Kashmir News
India projected to lose 5.8 % of working hours in 2030: UN labour agen ...

India projected to lose 5.8 % of working hours in 2030: UN labour agen ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
India pledges to contribute USD 5 million in 2019 to UN Palestine refu ...

India pledges to contribute USD 5 million in 2019 to UN Palestine refu ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
US-China trade talks already begun: Trump

US-China trade talks already begun: Trump

Jul 02 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Three killed, four injured in Samba road mishap

Three killed, four injured in Samba road mishap

Jul 02 | RK Online Desk
Police files 2 FIRs in Kishtwar accident, PMGSY officials; doctors boo ...

Police files 2 FIRs in Kishtwar accident, PMGSY officials; doctors boo ...

Jul 02 | Imran Shah
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

GoI denying political space: Geelani

              

 Condemning continuous detention of Hurriyat chief spokesman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar by police, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Tuesday criticized police action—alleging that “political space was being denied by creating a situation of uncertainty in the state.”
In a statement issued here, Geelani while taking a serious notice of prevailing repressive policy of India to push the people—especially the young generation to the wall, Hurriyat chairman alleged “India’s attitude to suppress the political will and freedom sentiments of the people of Kashmir by using its military might has attained new heights.” “The victims of political vengeance get repeatedly public safety acts slapped on them and prolonging their detention despite court orders of their release, is the worst form of vendetta, ordeal and lawlessness.”
He alleged that “denial of basic amenities to these prisoners in almost all jails in and outside the state has made their lives vulnerable and as worse as slaves.”
Condemning the illegal detention of political leaders and activists including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Aalam Bhat, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, Dr. Muhammad Shafi Shariyati, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Faktoo, Asiya Indrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Shahi-ul-Islam, Fraooq Ahmad Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Abdul Ahad Parra, Abdul Gani Bhat, Dr. Hameed Fayaaz, Sheikh Mohammad Ramzan, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, Abdullah Nasir, Gh. Qadir Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Tariq Ahmad, Muzfar Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Hussain, Pir Mohammad Ashraf, Mushtaq Ahmad Hura, Yasin Ahmad Hura, Samiullah, Asadullah Parray, Hakeem Showkat, Mehraj-ud-Nanda, Basharat Bazaz, Tariq Ahmad Pandith, Mohammad Hussain, Hilal Ahmad Beigh, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Advocate Zahid Ali, Istiyaq Ahmad Wani, Dr. Mohammad Saleem, Moulana Sarjan Barkati, Abdul Hai, Asif Sultan and Abdul Rashid Shigan among others, the sepratist leader said that “world bodies particularly those working for human and prisoners rights should take note of these gross violations and ensure safe and early release of these victims of political vandalism and judicial onslaught.”

News From Rising Kashmir

;