GoI denying political space: Geelani

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Condemning continuous detention of Hurriyat chief spokesman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar by police, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Tuesday criticized police action—alleging that “political space was being denied by creating a situation of uncertainty in the state.”

In a statement issued here, Geelani while taking a serious notice of prevailing repressive policy of India to push the people—especially the young generation to the wall, Hurriyat chairman alleged “India’s attitude to suppress the political will and freedom sentiments of the people of Kashmir by using its military might has attained new heights.” “The victims of political vengeance get repeatedly public safety acts slapped on them and prolonging their detention despite court orders of their release, is the worst form of vendetta, ordeal and lawlessness.”

He alleged that “denial of basic amenities to these prisoners in almost all jails in and outside the state has made their lives vulnerable and as worse as slaves.”

Condemning the illegal detention of political leaders and activists including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Aalam Bhat, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, Dr. Muhammad Shafi Shariyati, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Faktoo, Asiya Indrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Shahi-ul-Islam, Fraooq Ahmad Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Abdul Ahad Parra, Abdul Gani Bhat, Dr. Hameed Fayaaz, Sheikh Mohammad Ramzan, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, Abdullah Nasir, Gh. Qadir Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Tariq Ahmad, Muzfar Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Hussain, Pir Mohammad Ashraf, Mushtaq Ahmad Hura, Yasin Ahmad Hura, Samiullah, Asadullah Parray, Hakeem Showkat, Mehraj-ud-Nanda, Basharat Bazaz, Tariq Ahmad Pandith, Mohammad Hussain, Hilal Ahmad Beigh, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Advocate Zahid Ali, Istiyaq Ahmad Wani, Dr. Mohammad Saleem, Moulana Sarjan Barkati, Abdul Hai, Asif Sultan and Abdul Rashid Shigan among others, the sepratist leader said that “world bodies particularly those working for human and prisoners rights should take note of these gross violations and ensure safe and early release of these victims of political vandalism and judicial onslaught.”



