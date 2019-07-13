GoI constitutes JK Environment Impact Assessment Authority

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Government of India (GoI) constituted State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Jammu and Kashmir and in consultation with the State Government formulated State Level Expert Appraisal Committee to assist the Authority.

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Environment Impact Assessment Authority shall be headed by Lal Chand resident of Village Khearian, Gole Gujral, Jammu.

The Authority comprises Nazir Ahmed—house number 12, Jeelanabad, Lane 1, Batpora, Srinagar — as its member and Director, Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, J&K its Member Secretary.

“The Chairman and members of the Authority shall hold office for a term of three years, “the notification reads.

Further to assist the Authority, the Government of India in consultation with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir constituted State Level Expert Appraisal Committee, which shall be headed by Subhash Chandra Sharma resident of 331 Shastri Nagar, Jammu.

The members of the Committee are: M. A. Tak resident of 124 Mominabad (near JAKFED), Anantnag, Braj Bhushan Sharma of 278, Sector 2, Channi Himmat, Jammu, Abdul Rashid Makroo of house number 9, Lane number. 11, Sector C, Gulshan Nagar, Nowgam ByPass, Srinagar, Professor Arvind Jasrotia of 33-D, Sainik Colony, Jammu, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Dar (Associate Professor) JK IMPA and Rural Development, Main Campus, M.A. Road, Srinagar.

Moreover, Irfan Yasin (Vice Chairman, Retired) of Bagh I Hyder Hyderpora Bypass, Srinagar, Professor M. A. Khan of General Post Office Box 726, Srinagar, Professor Falendra Kumar Sudan of Department of Economics, University of Jammu, Professor Anil K. Raina of Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Jammu, and Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo of Department of Earth Sciences, University of Kashmir, Srinagar are its members.

While as, Scientist, In-charge Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System Lab is Secretary of the Committee.

The Chairman and members of the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee, Jammu and Kashmir shall hold office for a term of three years, the notification reads.

It further said that the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee shall function on the principle of collective responsibility and the Chairman shall endeavour to reach a consensus in each case, and if consensus cannot be reached, the views of the majority shall prevail.

According to the notification, the J&K government shall notify an agency to act as Secretariat for the Environment Impact Assessment Authority, J&K, and shall provide all financial and logistic support including accommodation, transportation and such other facilities in respect of all their statutory functions.