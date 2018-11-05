GoI compelling Kashmiri youth to take extreme steps: Geelani

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday said that government of India (GoI) was forcing Kashmiri youth to the wall—compelling them to “take extreme steps.”
“People are braving the bullets, pelts and atrocities at the hands of arrogant forces,” he alleged. He further said that “India is pushing our youth to the wall and compelling them to take extreme steps,” Geelani said in a statement issued here.
He paid tributes to the slain men of Shopian—expressing hope that the “people would respect the sacrifices made by the youth.” Geelani said that youth were giving “exemplary sacrifices for Kashmir cause.”
“They (youth) sacrifice for our nation for its sacred mission of right to self-determination. This makes it mandatory for all of us to take this movement to its logical conclusion without making any compromise,” Geelani said.
Hurriyat (G) chairman expressed his deep grief over civilian killings in Shopian and extended his condolences with bereaved family of slain civilian Shahid Manzoor Mir.
Appealing the United Nations Human Rights Commission to take cognizance of the “gross violation of human rights” at the hands of forces in Kashmir, Geelani reiterated demand that the “civilized nations of the international community must rise to the occasion and the subjugated helpless people and pressurize India to put on end to these gross human rights violations.”