GoI changes rule to give longer tenure to JK CS

Vyas get one year extension
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, May 17:
In a unique amendment to Service Rules by the Government of India (GoI), the incumbent J&K Chief Secretary Bharat Bushan Vyas has been granted another one-year extension to his services as Chief Secretary of the State.
This is the third consecutive extension to the 1986 batch IAS officer who was set to retire on May 31.
His services have been extended by a year with effect from June 1, 2018.
According to the new rule made by the Ministry of Personnel, an officer holding the post of chief secretary in Jammu Kashmir may be given an extension of service, under exceptional circumstances, for a period beyond six months.
But the total term of the State chief secretary shall not exceed three years or up to the age of 62, it said.
This new amendment would allow Vyas, who was due to superannuate in November last year but was given two extensions to remain the chief secretary till remain in office for one more year.
The extension to Vyas in his services of the top bureaucratic post was given by the Government of India (GoI) on the recommendations of J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Vyas was set to retire in November 2017.
However, he was granted two extensions of three months each and his extended tenure was to end at the end of this month.
The government has now further extended his services for a year from June 1, 2018.
The GoI has amended a rule that allowed further extension to the tenure of the incumbent chief secretary of Jammu Kashmir.
Till the new rule came into force, the State chief secretary superannuated on attaining the age of 60.
However, with regard to others states, a chief secretary may get an extension in service, beyond the superannuating age, for a period not exceeding six months.
The retirement age of a chief secretary varies in the states.