GoI carrying out selective, planned killings in Kashmir: Hurriyat (M)

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference on Monday alleged that Government of India (GoI) was carrying out “selective and planned killings” across Kashmir region.
In a statement issued here, Hurriyat (M) paid tributes militants and civilians killed during last three days in Kashmir region. The spokesperson termed it as a “planned genocide aimed at selective killing of people especially the young lot which deserves highest form of condemnation.”
The Hurriyat spokesman paid rich tributes to six militants killed in an encounter with forces at Batagund area of Shopian that include Umar Ganai, Mushtaq Ahmed Mir, Waseem Ahmed Wagay, Khalid Faooq while as Muhammad Waseem Bhai martyred at Khrew and the civilian Muhammad Nouman martyred at Batagund, Shopian stating that “slain men were great assets of Kashmir cause.”
“Kashmir especially youth are offering priceless sacrifices for the freedom struggle of Kashmir that has already thousands of sacrifices at its back and it high time that the people of Kashmir show unity and steadfastness to take the present ongoing struggle to its logical conclusion,” spokesman said. The spokesman denounced the “brute forces” action on the peaceful protesters—terming it “ultimate highandednes and arrogance of unbridled powers they enjoy under AFSPA.” The spokesman alleged that the “forces didn't even spare eighteen-month-old, Hiba and snatched her vision by firing pellets into her right eye.”