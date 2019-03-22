GoI carrying NIA raids in frustration: Hurriyat (G)

March 22, 2019 |

Commenting on the series of raids and arrest spree by forces, Hurriyat Conference (G) on Thursday said alleged that “government of India (GoI) was carrying out such activities under frustration.”

In a statement issued here, Hurriyat (G) spokesperson said arrest of separatists, activists and their relatives were pre-planned and it was a “psychological crackdown using the masked tools of NIA and ED, so that they surrender and stop voicing the sentiments of people in general.”

“People are much aware of these gimmicks and such childish acts are in no way going to bail them out of their heinous crimes,” he said.

Commenting on the quizzing of Altaf Ahmad Shah and Zahoor Watali by ED and grilling of Hurriyat chairman’s son Syed Naseem Geelani by NIA, Hurriyat Conference alleged that “on one hand those involved in Samjota Express Blast in 2007, where in more than 80 people (mostly Pakistanis) are set free by the courts, while as pro-freedom people and their relatives are harrased and threatened by so-called investigating agencies who have shown their brutal face by recent killing of school principal Rizwan Pandit.”

Hurriyat spokesperson alleged that Altaf Ahmad Shah and Zahoor Watali are already under the custody in Tihar jail for the last 2 years. “The fresh questioning confirms the mindset of the Delhi rulers, who use their agencies as a tool of arbiratation and oppression.”

Huriyyat conference alleged “Indian rulers use the Kashmir card to lure the voters and propagate their pseudo bravery to fight the enemy, but these measures can never suppress the freedom sentiment of the people in general and leaders in particular.”