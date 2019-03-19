About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 19, 2019

GoI can’t defeat us through NIA, ED raids: JRL

 Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) in a joint press release issued on Monday said that “manoeuvres” to trample a “resistance” through NIA, ED like agencies, PSAs, banning socio /religious organizations, arresting common people, political activists, Ulema and religious scholars were the tricks used by government of India to defeat the Kashmir cause.
“GoI is daydreaming,” JRL statement issued here said. “It is the duty of every Kashmiri to remain steadfast, follow every program from leadership in letter and spirit and keep the flame of freedom lit.”
The spokesman while terming the ongoing and unabated violence in Kashmir valley and Muslim dominated areas of Jammu as a “result of colonial mindset of rulers, JRL comprising of APHC (G) chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani, APHC (M) chairman Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) said that “human history bears a witness to the fact that suppressing peoples movements through “military and police force” is not possible and such dreams always prove dreams without interpretation that never come true.”
Naming NIA, ED warrants and summons against Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq, Syed Naseem Geelani and others as part of ‘operation all out’ and undemocratic acts, JRL alleged that “framing concocted charges by using NIA, ED like agencies and then intimidating leaders, their children, kith and kin and friends under this garb is ample proof of failure to defeat Kashmiri resistance and this is what has prompted rulers to start a new revengeful violence against Kashmiris,” the statement reads.

;