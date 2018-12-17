GoI can no longer remain impervious to demands of dialogue: PDP

Srinagar, Dec 16:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday asked the Government of India to put immediate end to civilian killings in Kashmir, stating that it could no longer remain impervious to demands of dialogue and reconciliation.
In a statement issued here, PDP General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura condemned the spree of killings of innocent civilians in Kashmir, asking that whether the government has launched “Operation All Out” against all the people of Kashmir.
Demanding immediate attention of country’s all political groups and civil societies towards the situation in Kashmir, Hanjura said that the silence the Indian leadership has maintained over the present massacre of Kashmiris is indeed stoic and incongruous. “Kashmir should be viewed from humanitarian angle and the leadership must exhibit statesmanship in addressing the crises of Kashmir. If such vicious cycle of violence is allowed to continue, it will prove calamitous not only for the state but for India’s democratic principles as well,” Hanjura said.
He added that such state actions besides being deplorable are explicable as well as there is no justification of pushing the youth of the state to the wall and militating against them with such a might.
He maintained that if the present measures of repression aren’t stopped, the situation in the already restive Valley will turn more sultry as the wounds inflicted by the violence of the past 30 years are still reeking and the massacre of the youth is turning the situation catastrophic and worrisome.