GoI bans Jamaat-e-Islami for 5 yrs

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, Feb 28:
The Union Home Ministry on Thursday banned Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) for five years by declaring it as an “unlawful association” under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
In an order issued late evening, Home Ministry said the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir has been indulging in activities, which are “prejudicial to internal security and public order, and have the potential of disrupting the unity and integrity of the country.”
“The central government is of the opinion that JeI is in close touch with militant outfits and supporting extremism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere. JeI is supporting claims for secession of a part of the Indian territory from the Union and supporting terrorist and separatist groups fighting for this purpose by indulging in activities and articulations intended to disrupt the territorial integrity of India,” it claimed.
It further stated that JeI is involved in “anti-national and subversive activities in the country intended to cause disaffection.”
“The Central government is further of the opinion that if the unlawful activities of JeI are not curbed and controlled immediately, it is likely to escalate its subversive activities including attempt to curve out an Islamic State out of the territory of union of India by destablising the government established by law,” further reads the order.
It said the JeI has been continuously advocating the secession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India while disputing the accession of the State with the Union.
“It propagates anti-national and separatist sentiments prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country; and escalate secessionist movement, support militancy and incite violence in the country,” the order reads.
The order said the central government is of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the JeI, it is necessary to declare the JeI to be an “unlawful association with immediate effect.
|Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), J&K as an “unlawful association” and directs that this notification shall subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette,” added the order.