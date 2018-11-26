About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

GoI asks states to follow instructions on weight of school bags

Published at November 26, 2018 04:55 PM 0Comment(s)819views


GoI asks states to follow instructions on weight of school bags

RK Web News

Srinagar

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has issued instructions to all states and union territories on rationalizing teaching of subjects to reduce weight of school bags.

According to the circular, school bags of students of classes I and II should not weigh more than 1.5 kilograms and in case of students of class III and IV, the weight of bag should not exceed 3 kilograms.

They also ordered schools not to exceed the weight of bags beyond 4 kilograms for students of class VI and VII, 4.5 kilograms for class VIII and IX students and 5 kilograms for class X students.         

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top