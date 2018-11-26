GoI asks states to follow instructions on weight of school bags

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has issued instructions to all states and union territories on rationalizing teaching of subjects to reduce weight of school bags.
According to the circular, school bags of students of classes I and II should not weigh more than 1.5 kilograms and in case of students of class III and IV, the weight of bag should not exceed 3 kilograms.
They also ordered schools not to exceed the weight of bags beyond 4 kilograms for students of class VI and VII, 4.5 kilograms for class VIII and IX students and 5 kilograms for class X students.