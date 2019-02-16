About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

GoI asks states to ensure security of students, residents belonging to JK

Published at February 16, 2019 04:26 PM 0Comment(s)1332views


Press Trust of India

New Delhi

Government of India on Saturday asked all states to ensure safety and security of the students and people from Jammu and Kashmir living in their areas in the wake of threats to them in some parts of the country, officials said.

The advisory came hours after Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured an all party meeting of doing the needful for the protection of the Kashmiri students and people who were allegedly threatened after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

A Home Ministry official said there have been some reports of students and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation. "Therefore, the Home Ministry today issued an advisory to all states/UTs to take necessary measures to ensure their safety and security," the official said.

Some Kashmiri youths studying in the Uttarakhand capital, Dehradun, have alleged that they were harassed and have been asked by their landlords to vacate accommodations fearing attacks on their properties in the aftermath of the attack.

 

