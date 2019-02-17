About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

GoI asks states to ensure security of JK students, residents

Published at February 17, 2019 01:00 AM 0Comment(s)429views


PTI

New Delhi, Feb 16:

The Government of India (GoI) Saturday asked all states to ensure safety and security of the students and people from Jammu and Kashmir living in their areas in the wake of threats to them in some parts of the country, officials said.
The advisory came hours after Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured an All Party Meeting (APM) of doing the needful for the protection of the Kashmiri students and people, who were threatened after the deadly suicide bombing in Lethpora, Pulwama in which 40 CRPF men were killed.
A Home Ministry official said there have been some reports of students and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation.
"Therefore, the Home Ministry today issued an advisory to all states/UTs to take necessary measures to ensure their safety and security," the official said.

 

