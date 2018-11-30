GoI approves Baramulla-Kupwara rail link

Project prioritized for implementation: NITI Aayog tells CS
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 29:
In order to extend rail connectivity to entire Jammu and Kashmir, the Government of India (GoI) has approved extension of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link upto Kupwara in north Kashmir.
“I am glad to inform you that Railways has prioritized the extension of rail link from Baramulla to Kupwara and has sanctioned an updated survey for the new link,” Anil Srivastava, Advisor (Transport) NITI Aayog said in his communication to J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.
According to the communication, the Baramulla-Kupwara rail link project would be taken up under umbrella work by the Railways.
Pertinently, the demand for extension of rail link from Baramulla to Kupwara was forcefully projected by the Governor’s Administration before NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant during his visit to the Aspirational Districts of Baramulla and Kupwara last month.
Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said the Governor’s Administration has also made a strong case for Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch rail link and is expecting significant forward movement on this important connectivity project soon.