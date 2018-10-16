GoI announces Rs 100 crore award for 8 states completing household electrification

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Government of India has announced 100 crore rupee award for states that would complete the household electrification early under the Saubhagaya scheme. Apart from discoms, employees would also collectively get 50 lakh rupees award for completing the task of electrifying households under the scheme which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year.
The decision was taken at a review meeting of the scheme in New Delhi on Monday, chaired by Power Minister RK Singh and attended by state representatives. Singh said after the meeting that some of the states have already achieved almost 99 per cent of household electrification work and those states would be kept out of the award scheme.
The states are Gujarat, Punjab, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh.
Singh, who is also the New and Renewable Energy Minister, said the government is looking into the issue of allowing more time for implementing solar energy projects linked with manufacturing component.