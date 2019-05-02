GoI , JK administration making mockery of democracy: JKNPP

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The JKNPP Wednesday expressed displeasure over the delay in holding assembly elections in the state and accused the Centre and the state administration of making a mockery of democracy by denying the people their right to choose a government.

A meeting of the Election Commission to decide the possible dates to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir remained inconclusive Tuesday even as the poll panel decided to approach legal experts on the issue of President's rule in the state.

The 'full commission', comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and fellow commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, met in New Delhi to discuss the stand of Jammu and Kashmir administration which wants the election to be held sometime in November.

The state administration had approached the EC last week, saying it is not in favour of holding assembly polls in the near future in view of the ongoing tourist season and the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra in the Valley, which will begin on July 1.

"With no decision taken with regard to holding of assembly elections in the state even in fifth consecutive meeting of the EC, the Government of India and state administration had made the most contemptuous mockery of democracy in the state," JKNPP Chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh told reporters here.

Urging upon the ECI to ensure restoration of popular govt in the state at the earliest, Singh said that the people could not be deprived of their democratic rights and constitutional guarantees on flimsy grounds.

“It was ridiculous that Elections were sought to be postponed and denied by taking the plea of Ramadhan, Amarnath yatra, tourist season, migration of nomads, rainy season etc which had never happened before in the history of state.”

“Democracy could not be made captive to whims of rulers and elections could not be denied only to suit the political expediencies of the ruling parties.”

He said that with the State earlier remaining under Governor Rule for six months followed by President’s Rule, “it was wholly unjustified and unconstitutional to plan further extension of central Rule after May 21, said Harsh Dev Singh”.

Reiterating the need for the early elections to J&K legislative Assembly in the state, Singh said that “delay and deny in this regard not only amounted to subversion of democracy but also was violative of the orders of the Supreme Court”. “Even the Supreme Court had ruled that Elections to legislative Assemblies in states, where Assemblies are prematurely dissolved, should be held within a period of six months,” he added. With inputs from PTI