Gogji Bagh residents aghast over demolition drive, seek compensation

Won’t tolerate encroachments on flood channel; District Admin informed in advance: I&FC Deptt
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 31:
Inhabitants of Goji Bagh bund Monday accused the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department for conducting ‘selective’ demolition drive in the area.
They alleged that the officials from I&FC Department on Saturday vandalized their property, during a demolition drive at Gogji Bagh Bund.
Shabir Ahmad Ganai, a local resident told The Rising Kashmir that they were not informed or served any notice by the department.
“They came with their men and machinery and started demolishing the fencing walls of the houses. There should be proper communication between officials and people, but they did not listen to anyone,” Ganai said.
“If they are really sincere about the demolition drives, they should first start it from Rajbagh where illegal hotels are being constructed on flood channel. No one will act against the influential persons and are always against the poor people,” he said.
Another resident said when demolition drive was launched only children and women were present inside the houses. “My wife is a heart patient, she was scared and we took her to the hospital after the incident,” he said.
Around 22 compound walls were demolished including a compound wall of former Public Service Commission (PSC), Chairman Muhammad Shafi Pandit.
“I was inside my house with my two small children, when demolition drive was carried out by I&FC officials and the government forces. We thought there is a gunfight going on in a nearby place,” said Naseema Bano, a local resident.
“We asked them to give us some time but they turned deaf ears to our pleas. After the demolition drive they did not mark the bund side as per their estimate,” she said.
She said, government must compensate them or they will start lodge protests. “The demolition drive was held by I&FC officials only to appease their masters,” she said.
An official at I&FC Department wishing anonymity told The Rising Kashmir that the residents had encroached the land near flood channel.
“If we had served them notices earlier, they would have approached political groups to pressurize officials of the department,” he said adding the encroachers will be dealt strictly under the law.
Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) flood spill channel Narbal region told Rising Kashmir that they had informed the district administration about the issue.
“These demolition drives would continue in future as we don’t want to repeat 2014 flood situation in Srinagar city,” he said.
