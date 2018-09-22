Goenka School to hold 2nd Annual Adventure Camp at Sonamarg

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Aiming to inculcate the spirit of adventure among its students, GD Goenka School Srinagar is holding 2nd Annual Adventure Camp at Sonamarg in Association with International Youth Hostel and J&K Ski and Mountaineering Association of Kashmir from 26th to 30th of this month.
Nearly 150 male female students of different classes are taking part in this scintillating adventure program. The participants will be given introductory training in River Rafting, Trekking, Rock-Climbing, Tyrolean Travers, River Crossing, Paragliding, Zorbing and allied sports by the highly qualified trainers including Rauf Tramboo and Muhammad Yusuf. They will also be given lectures on Crisis management, rescue work, first-aid, CPR, high altitude sickness, wildlife preservation, and survival in mountains. The team will be accompanied by the School Vice Principal Madam Assiya.
Rauf Tramboo said that not only technical training in adventure sports but the camp will have educational aspect as well. The students will be given opportunity to interact with fraternity of people including Dard, Shina, Gujars and Kashmiri Herdsmen. They will visit local schools and villages of ethnic people here as well.
Muhammad Yusuf former adventure sports Coach of Kashmir University and Gen. Secretary said that there is need to expose our children to hardships. Such camps teach them camaraderie, companionship, and also develop personality traits like courage and confidence in them. He said that the International Youth Hostel Sonamarg conducted many adventure programs last year for different schools. Hakeem Mohammad Yousuf expressed his gratitude to DDC Ganderbal and CEO- SDA who extended their full support to make the endeavor a success.