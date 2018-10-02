Goenka adventure camp concludes at Sonamarg

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The five day Adventure camp, conducted by GD Goenka School Srinagar at International Youth Hostel Sonamarg in Sindh Valley of Kashmir concluded on Monday with a breathtaking demonstration given by male and female campers on different adventure sports including white water rafting, rock-climbing, paragliding, zorbing, Tyrolean traverse and boating etc.
Besides imparting technical training, the participating students visited some villages here to interact with underprivileged children of ethnic Dard, Shina, Gujar and other communities living in high pastures.
A video program on wildlife protection was also arranged through Wildlife SOS for the awareness of participants.
In her vote of thanks Asiya Murtaza, Vice-Principal and Camp In-Charges expressed her gratitude to Sonamarg Youth Hostel, J&K Ski and Mountaineering Association, ATOAK, High Altitude Warfare School, Wildlife SOS and Sonamarg Development Authority for extending their all possible help to make the endeavor a grand success.
She said that the students enjoyed this outdoor pursuit very much that was well planned by the highly experienced and qualified persons like Muhammad Yusuf who has trained thousands of College and University students to adventure sports for nearly 35 years who is now managing the Youth Hostel at Sonamarg.
The 2nd In-charge of the camp Shaukat Ahmad said that it might not have been possible to hold this camp so successfully without help of different organizations.
He said that the students performed exceptionally well in all adventure activities.
The female students did not lag behind. In his address Muhammad Yusuf said that this was perhaps only adventure camp that was organised any local school this year. Usually schools organize summer camps but do not impart them training to real adventure sports. Though the water level in Sindh Nallah was not so high but the organizers managed to offer them best rafting stretch with good thrills.