Goenka adventure camp begins at Sonamarg

World Tourism Day celeberations also held
Sonamarg September 27, 2018:
A 5-day adventure camp of GD Goenka, Srinagar, consisting of 100 students and staff kick-started at International Youth Hostel (IYH)Sonamarg on Thursday.
On their arrival at Sonamarg, Shabir Ahmad Raina, Chief Executive Officer Sonamarg Development Authority welcomed the team on Wednesday and on Thursday he flagged off the students for different adventure activities to be conducted by IYH in association with ATOAK and J&K Ski &Mountaineering Association.
Among others Assiya Vice-Principal of the School, President J&K Ski & Mountaineering Association Muhammad Yusuf and Vice-President ATOAK Hakeem Rinku were present on the occasion.
Appreciably the camp has coincided with the celebration of World Tourism Day.
In his inaugural address the CEO-SDA highlighted the importance of World Tourism Day.
He said the Sindh valley has great potential for adventure tourism.
“It could become hub for winter sports, white water sports, climbing, trekking and allied adventure products,” he said.
He stressed on the need to keep this golden valley clean.
He assured his all possible assistance to the organisers of the camp.
Notably the participant will be given introductory training in River Rafting, Rock-Climbimng, Trekking, Paragliding and other allied sports during the camp. With the assistance of the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) the participants were trained to rock-climbing, abseiling, tyroleantravers and were shown some adventure films in the premises of HAWS at Sonamarg on the first day of the camp. The organisers expressed their gratidue to Commandant, HAWS and Col Bakshi, adjutant HAWS.