Goel appointed I/C DIG North

Rising Kashmir newsSrinagar, Oct 03 :
The state government on Wednesday appointed Atul Kumar Goel as Incharge Deputy Inspector General (DIG) North Kashmir Range, relieving V K Birdi of the additional charges. According to an order under number 1347-Home of 2018, dated 03-10-2018, “In the interest of the administration, Atul Kumar Goel, IPS, (JK:2004), awaiting orders of posting in PHQ, is posted as I/C DIG, NKR, Baramulla, relieving V K Birdi, IPS, DIG, CKR, Srinagar, of the additional charge of the post.”