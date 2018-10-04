About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Goel appointed I/C DIG North

Published at October 04, 2018 12:13 AM 0Comment(s)57views


Rising Kashmir news

Srinagar, Oct 03 :

 The state government on Wednesday appointed Atul Kumar Goel as Incharge Deputy Inspector General (DIG) North Kashmir Range, relieving V K Birdi of the additional charges. According to an order under number 1347-Home of 2018, dated 03-10-2018, “In the interest of the administration, Atul Kumar Goel, IPS, (JK:2004), awaiting orders of posting in PHQ, is posted as I/C DIG, NKR, Baramulla, relieving V K Birdi, IPS, DIG, CKR, Srinagar, of the additional charge of the post.”

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top