Godrej Appliances unveils its outlet in Baramulla

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Godrej Appliances, India's leading player in the home appliances segment, is strengthening its presence in Kashmir with the launch of its first exclusive brand outlet (EBO) in Baramulla in collaboration with its channel partner Diamond Electronics.

Towards strengthening the supply chain and with a view to create next level experience for customers in Baramulla market, Godrej Appliances has launched its exclusive brand outlet spread over 1200 sqft. The EBO is strategically located near Near Azad Gunj Bridge, in Baramulla.

The EBOs solidify Godrej Appliances’ already extensive network across the country and fulfils the premium product requirement of its customers even in the Tier II and Tier III cities.

With an earnest endeavour to offer a pleasant experience to its customers, the EBO will display the entire range of Godrej appliances including refrigerators, washing machines, air- conditioners, chest freezers and microwave ovens.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Rajeev Dubey, Zonal Business Head – North (UP), Godrej Appliances, said “We have always endeavoured to be as close to our customers as possible. We believe our Exclusive Brand Outlets will give even greater value to our loyal customers. With our own exclusive showroom, we have the opportunity to showcase our entire range of best-in-class appliances at a single location. Baramulla is an important market for us and we look forward to delighting our customers and persevere to give them the best shopping experience always."

Manzoor Ahmed Kanroo, owner of Diamond Electronics, “We are extremely delighted to have partnered with Godrej Appliances, which is a highly respected and trusted brand. We will have various attractive offers to benefit our customers. We are sure that our outlet will prove to be a great destination for the discerning customers of Baramulla through its unique offerings from Godrej Appliances.”

Consumers avail one-year free extended warranty on the entire product range (except for Godrej Air Conditioners), one year of product insurance and other attractive offers throughout the year, exclusively, at every Godrej Appliances’ EBOs.