GOC visits forwards posts in Ladakh

Srinagar:
Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command visited forward locations in Western Ladakh today.
He was briefed on the operational readiness being maintained in the sector. He met and interacted with troops deployed in some of the most hostile terrain and adverse weather conditions in the world. He appreciated and complimented the troops for their dedication and tenacity even in these challenging circumstances and urged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army.
He was accompanied by General Officer Commanding, ‘Fire & Fury Corps’ and General Officer Commanding, ‘Forever in Operations’ Division.