GoC visits Amarnath cave shrine

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon along with Maj Gen JP Mathew and Maj Gen A Sengupta paid their obeisance at Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine and prayed for peace and harmony in Kashmir.

“The Pratham Pujan and Darshan by Hon’ble Governor, Chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), along with Chinar Corps Commander and other dignitaries, invoking the blessings of Amarnath mark the beginning of the annual pilgrimage by devotees. The Yatra will be conducted for 46 days from 1st July to 15th August. The cave of Shri Amarnath ji located at an altitude of 3888 meters in Anantnag District is 141 km from Srinagar,” a defence ministry spokesman said in a statement issued to GNS.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Chinar Corps Commander highlighted that the security forces were just a means for the conduct of yatra of Amarnath and it is the Kashmiri People and the spirit of Kashmiriyat that made the Yatra successful.

He further assured the devotees from across the country to undertake the Yatra fearlessly. He also lauded the exemplary synergy among all security forces and complimented their contribution for the conduct of the Yatra.